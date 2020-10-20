DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of DRD opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $818.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.02. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.