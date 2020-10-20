DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 94.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.