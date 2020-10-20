Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CUB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

