Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $83.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 171,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.