Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

CCRN opened at $7.15 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

