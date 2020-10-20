Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 698.17. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The company has a market cap of $187.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.64%.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 64,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £433,758 ($566,707.60).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

