IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Monday. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

