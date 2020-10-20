Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $9.60. Filtronic shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1,186,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.34.

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

