Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.29) to GBX 5,745 ($75.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 5,260 ($68.72) on Monday. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.17). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,081.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,964.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 million and a PE ratio of 35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.