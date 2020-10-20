C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.02 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

