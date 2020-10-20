Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $284.35

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $284.35 and traded as low as $277.30. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $277.30, with a volume of 3,033,080 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.80 ($4.31).

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.35.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

