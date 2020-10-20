Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $395.94

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $395.94 and traded as high as $499.36. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at $491.00, with a volume of 535,884 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFC. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.94. The company has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and a PE ratio of -181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44.

In other news, insider Richard Eyre bought 5,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

