UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.75 on Monday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 475.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

