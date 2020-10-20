Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

