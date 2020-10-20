Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

CNTY opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.81. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 191.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 429.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

