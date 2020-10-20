NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,266.67

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,266.67 and traded as high as $6,180.00. NEXT shares last traded at $6,166.00, with a volume of 350,600 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.24) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,324.43 ($69.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,047.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,266.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28.

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

