Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a PE ratio of 44.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.03.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

