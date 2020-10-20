Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a PE ratio of 44.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.03.
About Aptitude Software Group
