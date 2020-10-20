Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $229.38

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.38 and traded as high as $231.43. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 131,624 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $470.38 million and a P/E ratio of 35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

