Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.56. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 4,395,673 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

