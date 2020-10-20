JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JOYY by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. JOYY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

