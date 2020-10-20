XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,731.98

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,731.98 and traded as high as $4,400.00. XP Power shares last traded at $4,350.00, with a volume of 5,151 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPP. Peel Hunt raised their target price on XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get XP Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,456.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,731.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,094 ($53.49), for a total transaction of £1,023,500 ($1,337,209.30). Also, insider James E. Peters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,300 ($56.18), for a total value of £2,150,000 ($2,808,988.76).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.