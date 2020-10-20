UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $699.85

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $699.85 and traded as high as $749.50. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) shares last traded at $723.50, with a volume of 354,087 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

Get UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 741.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 699.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.