Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,127.22

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,127.22 and traded as high as $1,600.00. Weir Group shares last traded at $1,580.00, with a volume of 748,542 shares changing hands.

WEIR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.53 ($15.95).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,355.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,127.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

