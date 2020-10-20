KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $13.18. KP Tissue shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 7,305 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.70.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.937165 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

