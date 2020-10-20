KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $13.18. KP Tissue shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 7,305 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.70.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.937165 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UDG Healthcare plc Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $699.85
UDG Healthcare plc Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $699.85
Weir Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,127.22
Weir Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,127.22
Kivalliq Energy Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Kivalliq Energy Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
KP Tissue Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28
KP Tissue Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72
West Fraser Timber Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.13
West Fraser Timber Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.13


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report