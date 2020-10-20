NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.66. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 234,968 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EDENRED S A/ADR Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale
EDENRED S A/ADR Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale
NEXT Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays
NEXT Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays
Deutsche Wohnen Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Wohnen Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Telekom Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Telekom Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
DRDGOLD Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
DRDGOLD Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
DouYu International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
DouYu International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report