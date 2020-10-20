NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.66. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 234,968 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

