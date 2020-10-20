West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.13

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.13 and traded as high as $61.63. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 231,047 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFT. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.0763378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

