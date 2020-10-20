Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.72. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 15,632 shares.

BDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

