Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.20. Carrefour shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 2,413,847 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CA. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($19.39).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.76.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.