Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $12.05. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3,363 shares changing hands.

ARKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

