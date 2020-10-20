Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $25.15. Vivendi shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 2,517,750 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.94 ($35.22).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.44.

About Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

