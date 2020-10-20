Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.32. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 65,802 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -69.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BayCom Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
BayCom Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Gevo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Gevo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
First Industrial Realty Trust Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
First Industrial Realty Trust Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report