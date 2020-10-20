Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.32. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 65,802 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -69.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

