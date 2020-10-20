Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.38. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 72,504 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLIN. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

