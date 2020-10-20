$47.42 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $47.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $191.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $193.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.17 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $222.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

