Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.20

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $16.46. Transcontinental shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 118,182 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

