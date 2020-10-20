PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.52. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 18,810 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,100.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

