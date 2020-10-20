Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.48

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.48 and traded as high as $110.25. Capgemini shares last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 359,186 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.48.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various companies and organizations in creating models, and products and services within the digital economy.

