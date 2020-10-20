L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $270.52

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $270.52 and traded as high as $293.70. L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) shares last traded at $291.40, with a volume of 594,379 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €279.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €270.52.

L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Unifi and Fortran
Analyzing Unifi and Fortran
LiNiu Technology Group & Allied Esports Entertainment Head-To-Head Contrast
LiNiu Technology Group & Allied Esports Entertainment Head-To-Head Contrast
Head-To-Head Review: Level Vision Electronics & Cooper Tire & Rubber
Head-To-Head Review: Level Vision Electronics & Cooper Tire & Rubber
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
American Finance Trust, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
American Finance Trust, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Stella-Jones Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Stella-Jones Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report