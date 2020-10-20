TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.38

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.38 and traded as high as $24.16. TELUS shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 2,005,291 shares changing hands.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.3288183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

