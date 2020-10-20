Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $592.42

Shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $592.42 and traded as high as $682.36. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) shares last traded at $657.00, with a volume of 158,072 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 649.55 ($8.49).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 601.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 592.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.88%.

About Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

