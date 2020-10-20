Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,508.58

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,508.58 and traded as high as $2,641.00. Bellway shares last traded at $2,626.00, with a volume of 261,799 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($40.24) to GBX 4,150 ($54.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,390 ($44.29) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,413.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

