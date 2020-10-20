Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,508.58

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,508.58 and traded as high as $2,641.00. Bellway shares last traded at $2,626.00, with a volume of 261,799 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($40.24) to GBX 4,150 ($54.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,390 ($44.29) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,413.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BayCom Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
BayCom Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Gevo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Gevo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
First Industrial Realty Trust Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
First Industrial Realty Trust Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report