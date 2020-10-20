ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.04. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 4,083 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.87% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

