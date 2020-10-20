Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

