Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Drops By 20.3%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 773,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 180.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 62,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 19.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 62.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

