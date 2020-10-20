Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after buying an additional 882,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

