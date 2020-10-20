Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Get Embraer alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Embraer by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Embraer by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Embraer by 58.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Embraer has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.