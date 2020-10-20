Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) vs. Poniard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PARD) Head to Head Review

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Poniard Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals -2.54% 4.11% 2.62% Poniard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poniard Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Poniard Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $195.89 million 3.19 $14.31 million $1.38 33.27 Poniard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Poniard Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Poniard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Poniard Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL. Its product candidates also includes EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EP-5101 (PEMFEXY) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The company has conducted a pivotal Phase III SPEAR trial of Picoplatin in the second-line treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer; Phase II trials evaluating picoplatin as a first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase I study evaluating an oral formulation of picoplatin in solid tumors. The company was formerly known as NeoRx Corporation and changed its name to Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2006. Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

