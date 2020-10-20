Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

