Head-To-Head Analysis: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% Seabridge Gold N/A -2.95% -2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NovaGold Resources and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.21%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$27.76 million ($0.09) -122.00 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -135.14

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaGold Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

