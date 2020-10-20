Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 45.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 63.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 287,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

