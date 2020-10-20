Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.70

Shares of Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as high as $33.80. Lamprell shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 774,038 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments: Rigs and Engineering; Procurement, Construction & Installation EPCI; and Contracting Services.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.